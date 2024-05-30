AriseGhana has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss Attorney General Godfred Dame in light of a leaked conversation between him and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing Ambulance case.

Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ambulance trial case involving Minority Leader Dr. Ato Forson, alleged in an open court that the Attorney General pressured him to incriminate Ato Forson.

The Attorney General has categorically refuted this claim. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) aired the recording during a press conference on Tuesday, May 28. The New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, contended that the tape had been tampered with.

Bernard Mornah, Co-Convener of AriseGhana, in a statement, urged the President to dismiss Mr. Dame immediately to restore faith in the Attorney General’s office and the Ghanaian Bar.

“We therefore call on the President to sack Mr Godfred Dame without any further delay in order to

restore some confidence in the office of Attorney-General as well as the Bar of Ghana.”

AriseGhana expressed that Dame’s actions indicate his inability to serve all individuals fairly, as required by his Oath of Office.

“His conduct demonstrates clearly that he cannot do good to all manner of persons as enjoined by his Oath of Office. It is unthinkable that the man who claims to have a watertight case against the accused persons would stoop so low to engage in this kind of misconduct.

“His conduct is believed to run contrary to the Evidence Decree and makes him liable for criminal prosecution. If the man supposed to be the leader of the bar can desecrate the ethics of the bar in this manner and fashion, then the bar is in grave danger if he continues to lead it.”

