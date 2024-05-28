The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has more damning and incriminating recordings of Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

These allegations are in relation to the ambulance trial involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the former Deputy Finance Minister.

Dr. Forson is currently facing legal action from the state for his alleged involvement in the procurement of defective ambulances for Ghana. He has been accused of causing financial loss to the state to the tune of €2.4 million.

Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ambulance case, claimed during cross-examination that the Attorney General had been contacting him at unusual hours to obtain testimony against the Minority Leader, Ato Forson. This claim has been refuted by Mr. Dame.

However, the NDC, during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, unveiled a 16-minute audio recording as evidence supporting Mr. Jakpa’s claims in the ambulance case against the Minority Leader.

The audio recording features a conversation between Mr. Dame and Richard Jakpa, where Dame allegedly guides Jakpa on the statements to present in court, specifically targeting Mr. Forson.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, addressed journalists in Accra on Tuesday and stated that the party possesses more compelling evidence in the form of recordings that back Jakpa’s claims.

“We have in our possession a series of recordings in which the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, is clearly heard goading, urging, impressing upon and coaching Mr. Jakpa to bear false testimony against the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.”

“All of this desperate subornation by Mr. Dame is just because he is hellbent on securing the

incarceration of the Minority Leader,” Mr. Nketiah added.