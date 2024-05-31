Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, is requesting a day-to-day hearing of the ongoing ambulance trial.

This comes after Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the primary defendant in the case, petitioned the Chief Justice to televise the remainder of the proceedings following recent allegations of misconduct against Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah contends that, as much as his outfit has no objection to the request for a live broadcast, it may have to be complemented with a daily hearing for an expedited trial.

“In fact, the AG had indicated at a different forum that when it comes to public interest matters or matters where the public has that kind of interest, it will be in the interest of justice that such proceedings are broadcast live on television and radio, so we don’t have any objection to the request but as I said, the Chief Justice has the final say.

“Not only the broadcast, we are also looking at day-to-day hearing so that we can get to the end of this matter as soon as possible. The broadcast, if possible, may have to go with day-to-day hearing so that we can get to the end of this matter.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital