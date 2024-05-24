The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame of unethical conduct in handling the ambulance case against Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Gyamfi claimed that the Attorney General exploited the third accused, Richard Jakpa. This follows allegations by Jakpa that Godfred Dame had repeatedly met with him and attempted to persuade him to falsely implicate Dr. Ato Forson.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on May 24, Sammy Gyamfi stated that the Attorney General’s actions exceeded the ethical boundaries governing legal practice.

He cited Rule 13 of the Code of Conduct for legal practitioners, which prohibits lawyers from directly communicating with a represented party in a case.

Gyamfi argued that such direct engagement without the presence of the party’s lawyer constitutes misconduct.

“Godfred Dame knows as the leader of the bar that our works as lawyers are governed by ethics. Rule 13 of our ethics says that a lawyer cannot communicate with a represented third party in a case directly. Bernard, if you go to court and you are presented by a lawyer, the only way another lawyer can communicate with you is through your lawyer. Because you are presumed not to know the law and if a lawyer engages you, it means he has taken advantage of you.

“It is a disconnect to engage with a third party without going through his lawyer,” he explained

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General has released the full details of the plea bargain letters sent to his office by the 3rd accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ambulance purchase case.

While dismissing the claims by the 3rd accused, the Attorney-General insisted that Richard Jakpa had, instead, sent several letters requesting a plea bargain in a bid for the state to drop all charges against the accused persons. He added that the proposal has not yet been accepted.

