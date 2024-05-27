Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister for Finance, is leading Ghana’s delegation to the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Annual Meetings in Nairobi, Kenya.

The theme of the 2024 Annual Meeting is “Africa’s Transformation, the African Development Bank Group, and the Reforms of the Global Financial Architecture.”

It aims to bring together Ministers of Finance, Governors of Central Banks from Africa, representatives of Non-African regional shareholders of the Bank, leaders of key global and regional financial and development institutions, as well as their technical teams to discuss the Bank’s performance, policies, and programmes to enhance its projects on the African continent.

Ghana’s delegation also includes Dr Alex Ampaabeng, Deputy Minister for Finance, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, 2nd Deputy Governor, and officials from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund.

They will participate in statutory meetings of the AGM and hold bilateral meetings with some development partners, including the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Kuwaiti Fund, Standard Chartered Bank, ABSA Bank, BADEA, and the OPEC Fund.

Dr Amin Adam is a panellist on two high-level plenary knowledge events: “Financing Africa’s Transformation in a Changing Global Financial System” and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) event on “Leadership Skills Needed to Improve PFM Performance in Africa.”

Key highlights of the AGM include the celebration of AfDB @60, the launch of African Economic Outlook 2024, and initial discussions on the roadmap for the election of a new President of the Bank to replace Dr Adesina Akiwumi

