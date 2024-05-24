The 2024 Asian Leadership Conference (ALC), held on May 22-23, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, brought together distinguished leaders, policymakers, and experts from across Asia and beyond.

This year’s conference, themed “The Era of Hyper-Uncertainty: Innovative Leadership for the New Future,” focused on addressing the urgent environmental issues facing the world and exploring sustainable solutions for the future.

The conference featured a diverse array of speakers and participants, including Andrew Okaikoi of Ghana, renowned for his contributions to disability issues and policy advocacy. Other notable speakers included Mike Pompeo (former United States Secretary of State), Jacinda Ardern (former Prime Minister of New Zealand), Nikolaus von Liechtenstein (Prince of Liechtenstein), and Ryu Hong Lim (President of Seoul National University), among others. Andrew Okaikoi spoke on climate change, underscoring its global nature and highlighting the importance of international cooperation in tackling this critical issue in Ghana.

In his speech, Okaikoi addressed the challenges that have recently confronted Ghana’s economy as a result of climate change, the strategies to mitigate its effects, and the difficulties faced in implementing solutions to the damages caused. He believes these challenges are hurting Ghana’s economy, environment, and social fabric, notably the community of people with disabilities to which he belongs. As Founder of Gravitas World and President of the Center for Disability, Entrepreneurship, and Public Policy (CDEPP), Andrew Okaikoi reiterated that persons with disabilities are more vulnerable to the myriad challenges associated with climate change.

Unpredictable rainfall patterns, droughts, and floods have an adverse effect on the nation’s economy by lowering crop production and generating food insecurity. Cocoa, Ghana’s main export revenue source, is in danger of becoming extinct due to lower yields. Because of rising temperatures and humidity, health problems have worsened, and diseases like cholera and malaria are spreading. In coastal communities, houses, livelihoods, and infrastructure are all at risk from coastal erosion.

Despite the country’s unfavorable economic circumstances, it has created a National Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan with the goals of strengthening early warning systems for extreme weather conditions, encouraging climate-smart agriculture, and improving water management. In addition, Ghana has introduced a tree-planting exercise where about a million trees are expected to be planted every year to boost the nation’s afforestation drive.

Attendees and participants at the conference engaged in a series of panel discussions, workshops, and keynote speeches, all aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration. Okaikoi emphasized the necessity for unified action: “Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response. By coming together at forums like the ALC, we can share knowledge, devise innovative solutions, and commit to actionable steps that will benefit not only Asia but the entire world.”

The 2024 ALC is expected to yield significant insights and proposals that will influence policy decisions and environmental strategies worldwide. Further collaborative efforts are anticipated, aiming to pave the way for a sustainable and resilient future.

