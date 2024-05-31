Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has announced at the just-ended Cannes Film Festival in France, that, part of season two of ANIKULAPO, will be shot in Ghana in support of the National Film Authority’s, “Shoot in Ghana” campaign.

The ANIKULAPO, Netflix hitmaker, Mr Afolayan made this announcement at the recent Nigeria International Film and TV Summit (NIFS) held in Cannes, France with various film industry gurus and media personalities in attendance.

Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, the CEO of Ghana’s National Film Authority who brokered the deal in France, was at the Summit when the announcement was made.

According to Ms Asante, “This is an important development.The shooting of parts of ANIKULAPO, in Ghana is a good opportunity to revive and enhance the film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

Both countries stand to gain greatly from collaborating deeply and exploring each other’s markets and strengths. “Mr. Kunle Afolayan is also committed to training; and his film school, KAP Academy, has trained over 10,000 students in Nigeria and other parts of the continent.

Mr. Afolayan’s announcement implies that, many Ghanaians, even those outside the film industry will be employed and skills will be transferred during the shoot.

ANIKULAPO is a Netflix original film and Television series. Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante is encouraging filmmakers around the world to consider Ghana as a shooting location.

Ghana’s Shoot in Ghana campaign was launched two years ago and has seen many ground-breaking successes, including the much-talked-about Super Bowl advert which was shot in the country (Ghana), and many more that haven’t been announced yet.

Watch the video below