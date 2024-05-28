Anthony Martial has confirmed his exit from Manchester United to end his nine years at the club.

The Frenchman’s Man Utd contract expires this summer and he will leave as a free agent.

The 28-year-old revealed his departure on Instagram: “It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.”

He added: “Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you.

“I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion. Thank you again for everything, and see you soon.”

Martial’s last Man United appearance came on December 9, 2023 in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Martial, who joined in a £36 million deal from Monaco in September 2015, departs the club having scored 90 goals across 317 appearances in all competitions, while he won the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital