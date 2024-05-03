Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on Ghanaians to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December polls.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, to celebrate the commissioning of 124 homes as part of the Appiatse reconstruction project, Mr Ahiagbah said Dr Bawumia will do more if voted as president of Ghana in the December 7 polls.

Vice President Bawumia commissioned 124 housing units for survivors of the devastating events of January 2022, which saw the community ravaged by explosives claiming the lives of 16 residents.

In January 2022, a vehicle carrying about 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives, which destroyed the entire community.

After the unfortunate incident, the government immediately commenced the reconstruction process, which has seen the completion of 124 housing units and auxiliary facilities for the survivors.

The newly built structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, come with enhanced facilities, including a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system and a water storage system.

Mr. Ahiagbah on his X handle, said a vote for the Vice President in the upcoming elections will be a vote for him to do more.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital