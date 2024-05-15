The Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has made a significant contribution to the Western Regional NDC’s 2024 campaign efforts with the donation of 17 brand new motorbikes to all the seventeen (17) constituencies of the region.

He also donated an undisclosed sum of money to the orphan constituencies in the region to provide assistance in the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

Speaking to Citi News on the rationale for the campaign support, the MP for Ellembelle said the 2024 election is a must win which requires every one’s input in the campaign.

“Election 2024 is a very crucial election. It’s more than simply fighting to elect His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. Indeed that is really very important but goes beyond that. This election is about fighting to save the soul of our country.

“It’s about restoring accountability, it’s about restoring Ghana’s past glory, it’s about making sure that the shining star of Africa is back in the leadership goal on the continent. It’s about making sure that the rule of law really prevail again, bringing hope and prosperity to the people of Ghana,” he noted.

Armah-Buah added that he is motivated to do more for the party and the campaign to win the election for the ordinary Ghanaian.

“We are so determined and to win and have to win in every branch and every constituency to the extent it requires us to educate people. We needed to make sure that we provide the logistics and support to our party structures to do this very crucial job. We owe it to the people of Ghana hence there be the donation of motorbikes to our constituencies,” he said.

The Western Regional NDC Chairman, Nana Toku who led the regional executives and parliamentary candidates to receive the 17 motorbikes thanked Emmanuel Armah-Kofi for the campaign support and his never-ending support to the party’s operation in the Western Region.

