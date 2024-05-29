The residents of Mampong and its neighbouring towns in the Ashanti Region can now take pride in a High Court building that embodies not only the dignity of the Judiciary but also the State.

The newly constructed one-storey structure, equipped with two courtrooms, will cater for Mampong and nearby towns such as Juaben, Effiduase Asokore, Nsuta, Ejura Sekyedumase, and Agona.

The building is designed to house two registries and includes ample office space, two Judge’s Chambers, offices for Cashiers and bailiffs, a Docket Room, ADR Room, and washrooms for both staff and court users.

The building is also equipped with a five KVA Solar Power facility and a 40 KVA Generator Set for backup power, as well as a borehole to ensure a consistent water supply.

During the inauguration of the building, the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, emphasised the importance of access to justice, particularly for the vulnerable.

“Without justice, there can be no order, without order there can be no peace, without peace, there can be no prosperity. And so for every nation that seeks to go forward, it is critical that access to justice is given to all and sundry, especially, the vulnerable.”

She added, “this edifice, which has a long history is structured in such a way that the physically impaired can have access to it….It contains all facilities necessary for justice administration in modern times”.

Justice Torkornoo urged the Judicial Service staff assigned to the new building to maintain integrity and avoid any form of malpractice.

“…The Judicial Service that functions with integrity, is the kind of Service that the people of Ghana deserve. This is a Service in which Bailiffs do not exploit citizens. It is a Service that Registrars do not exploit citizens. It is a Service in which justice delivery is done in an environment of transparency, propriety, independence, competence, diligence and appropriateness,” she added.

Justice Torkornoo acknowledged the contributions of her predecessors, Chief Justices Sophia Akuffo and Anin Yeboah, in making the new High Court building in Mampong a reality. She also expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief of Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, and the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) Administrator, Naa Torshie Addo, for their invaluable support.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II requested the Chief Justice to assign sufficient staff to the newly inaugurated building and called for the establishment of more courts, particularly a Circuit Court.

“I would, therefore like to appeal to your good office to provide Mampong with a Circuit Court in addition. The Mampong Courts serve a very wide geographical area, as far as the Ejura, Attebubu, and Kajeji areas. With the provision of a Circuit Court, therefore, other lower cases could be handled to ease the pressure on the Magistrate Court as it is now.”

The DACF Administrator expressed gratitude to the executive and legislative branches of government for their role in constructing courthouses across the country, stating that “this is one of the greatest achievements of the Fund”.

The Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Thomas Appiah Kubi, commended the Mamponghene “for his generosity in releasing this land for the construction of this edifice”, and expressed hope for its proper maintenance.

Accompanying the Chief Justice was the Judicial Secretary; H/L Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng (JA), as well as other members of the Bench. The event was also graced by the Queen mother of Mampong; Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Heads of Institutions and Agencies, the Clergy, members of the Mampong Municipal Assembly and the community

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x