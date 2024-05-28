The Judge presiding in the ongoing Ato Forson ambulance case, Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe has cautioned the Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi for his commentary on the ongoing trial.

Sammy Gyamfi last week Thursday, organised a press conference to express disappointment at the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame over accusations levelled against him by the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

Richard Jakpa under cross-examination noted that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours to get a testimony against the Minority Leader.

This has since generated conversations among Ghanaians with some persons calling for the resignation of the Attorney General.

Sammy Gyamfi and the National Democratic Congress have since promised to release evidence related to the allegation by Richard Jakpa. Sammy Gyamfi during the press engagement noted that the Attorney General is capable of calling a judge considering claims by Richard Jakpa that he engaged him without his attorney on the case.

This commentary did not find favour with the Judge as she questioned Sammy Gyamfi on the utterance in court.

Prior to engaging Sammy Gyamfi on this issue, the judge who thought Sammy Gyamfi was not in the court during the cross-examination last week called him to the docket for questioning.

But upon claims by Edudzi Tamakloe, one of the lawyers for Ato Forson, that Sammy Gyamfi was in court during the cross-examination, the Judge discharged the NDC National Communications officer.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, however, used the opportunity to caution all parties to the suit on their utterances. She urged the lawyers to be circumspect with their commentary as the public including the educated do not understand the workings of the court.

She reminded the lawyers to be focused as none of the public commentaries would have an impact on the decision.

“At the end of the day, the public has no decision to make. The only person who has the decision is yours truly. I’m the only one who has a decision. Allow me the peace of mind.” Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe noted.

While issuing the caution, the Judge inquired on who made a comment as to “if anyone can call the accused, then the Judge can be called”

Sammy Gyamfi who owned up to the statement, however, clarified that his statement was not definitive on a particular judge but only hypothetical to say that once the Attorney General can call an accused person without his lawyer, then that person can call a judge.

The judge proceeded to caution Sammy Gyamfi that “the statement was of no moment’. A point Sammy Gyamfi disagreed with.

“That statement is of no moment. Be more responsible with your statement. This is the last time I am cautioning you. Don’t ever forget that you are a lawyer for convenience sake. No Lawyer does what you are doing with the bench.

“Assuming there is any change will you suddenly wash away all 400 of us (Judges) and get another 400.” The Court of Appeal Judge sitting as an additional high court judge noted.

The Judge ended the caution stating that “Nobody should go out in the press saying somebody has called a judge. Let’s all be very circumspect”

The Judge later met Sammy Gyamfi, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, lawyers representing Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa as well as former Attorney General Marrietta Brew Appiah Oppong to address the issues in her chambers.

Sammy Gyamfi after proceedings explained that his comment was not in relation to the instant Judge on the Ato Forson case.

