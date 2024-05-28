The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly denied claims by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame that the alleged faulty ambulances purchased by the NDC government were empty.

In 2017, Health Minister Kweku Agyemang Manu requested an investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) into 30 ambulances that were deemed unfit for purpose, despite being paid for by the Mahama government.

Agyemang Manu described the ambulances, which cost an estimated €2.4 million, as “sprinter buses fitted with kitchen panels” and expressed shock at the decision to pay for such vehicles.

He told journalists he was shocked at the sight of the vehicles and how a decision was made by a public officer to pay for vehicles like those.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, May 28, the National Chairman of the NDC produced pictures that contradicted the claims made by Godfred Dame and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“It is clear from these pictures that the ambulances procured were not empty vans as claimed by the dishonest Godfred Dame and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). I’m always ashamed because this is my brother from the same Wenchi district.”

He also revealed that a container loaded with medical equipment to be installed in the ambulances was shipped in 2016 and arrived in the country by the end of that year.

“Additionally, a container loaded with medical equipment to be installed in these ambulances was shipped by Big Sea and arrived in the country by the end of 2016,” he said.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case, under cross-examination, noted that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours to get a testimony against the Minority Leader.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, has been dragged to court by the state for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana.

This has since generated conversations among Ghanaians, with some calling for the resignation of the Attorney General.

