The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has declared the commencement of the ban on drumming and noise-making.

According to a statement released by the AMA on Friday, May 3, the 2024 ban on drumming and noise-making will be enforced from Monday, May 6th to Thursday, June 6th, 2024.

Guidelines have been issued by the AMA for this period, emphasising that churches are to conduct their activities within their premises and refrain from using musical instruments.

The use of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs is prohibited.

During this period, roadside evangelists are also required to halt their activities.

The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has also issued additional guidelines, including a ban on funeral rites and related activities.

The AMA has urged all individuals, towns, and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to adhere to and comply with these directives during this period.

