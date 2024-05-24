Barcelona have sacked head coach Xavi after three years in the role, with former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick primed to replace him.

The 44-year-old Spaniard will take charge of Barcelona’s final game of the season against Sevilla on Sunday before leaving the club.

The decision to sack Xavi comes a month after Barcelona persuaded him to stay on as manager after he initially planned to leave at the end of this campaign.

According to Sky in Germany, Barcelona.have reached a verbal agreement with Flick to become coach. The Spanish club say they plan to make an announcement regarding Xavi’s replacement over the next few days.

A statement from the Catalan club read: “FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.”

Xavi will depart Barcelona with the club in second place in the table, but they go into Sunday’s final day of the season 12 points behind champions Real Madrid.

The Spaniard also took the Catalans to the Champions League quarter-finals but lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Overall, Xavi won the La Liga title in 2023 and also won the Spanish Super Cup a few months later.

