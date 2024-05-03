The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to provide free tertiary education to all persons with disability who make it to University in Ghana.

He made this known during an interaction with the clergy in the Western North Region as part of his ongoing nationwide tour.

According to Dr Bawumia, even though scholarships are meant to be given to all manner of persons, his government will prioritise scholarships for persons with disability.

The NPP flagbearer noted that the scholarship will cover both academic and residential fees for all persons with disability from 2025.

“I am very clear on the way forward. I believe that for persons with disabilities, we are going to support them a bit more. We are giving scholarships to every person but I am going to dedicate some of the monies to our scholarship secretariat and the GET Fund to provide free tertiary education; both tuition and accommodation to every person with a disability who makes it into the university so they can all benefit,” he stated.

