Vice President and NPP flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the erstwhile Mahama administration of neglecting long-term, sustainable development projects.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra, Dr. Bawumia emphasised that the Akufo-Addo administration has made significant strides in advancing the country’s development agenda, with tangible and verifiable projects.

In contrast, Dr. Bawumia claimed that Mahama’s tenure failed to prioritise projects that would benefit the country in the long run.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of transformational ideas and changing the system to drive economic growth and development.

He pointed to digital transformation as a key area of focus, citing numerous digital reforms introduced by the current government.

“We are doing better than the economy he was managing as president. Now, beyond this, one has to go beyond the routine because in getting the business economy to move and thrive, we need ideas, we need transformational ideas.

“We need to change our system, and this is what we have been doing over the last few years, also trying to change the system and this is why digital transformation has also been important. You’ve seen us bringing in many digital reforms.”