Frederick Opare-Ansah, campaign manager for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has highlighted the NPP flagbearer’s deep empathy towards those experiencing hardship.

He expressed no surprise at Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to provide free tertiary education for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia has pledged to grant free tertiary education to all PWDs admitted to universities in Ghana if elected as President.

During a meeting with the clergy in the Western North Region as part of his nationwide tour on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia underscored that while scholarships are available to all, his administration would prioritize PWDs.

Furthermore, the NPP flagbearer outlined that starting in 2025, the scholarship would encompass both academic and residential fees for all PWDs.

In a conversation with Nana Tuffour Boateng on Citi FM‘s Eyewitness News on Friday, Mr Opare-Ansah shared that the Vice President’s personal experiences during his education demonstrated his empathy for others.

“Generally, the Vice President is quite sensitive to people who are in need and if you listen to him when he relates his own story of how he had to go through as a by day worker on farms to driving taxis in London to support his university education there and cleaning dormitories of students that he was even a tuition assistant to in Canada.

“I mean it tells you that he feels people’s pain when he sees what they have to go through. So, he is always looking for a solution to some of the problems that people like that face.”

“So I am not surprised when he outlined this policy that when he is in office he is going to ensure that the scholarship resources are deepened to the point that he will be able to take care of all PWDs who make it into the tertiary level so that it doesn’t become a challenge that perhaps because of your condition and maybe coming from a poor background you are unable to access resources to have tertiary education.

“That way once again people will not be limited by their condition and situation to have the best in this country and achieve the best potential that they may have,” he stated.