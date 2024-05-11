Franklin Cudjoe, President, IMANI Africa, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to be more pragmatic in its operations.

He underscored the importance of the EC adopting a more practical and realistic approach in its decision-making processes.

In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV with Selorm Adonoo, on Saturday, he expressed that pragmatism would serve the country’s best interests and foster fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.

“They should be a little bit pragmatic, You know it is not rocket science to organise elections in this country,” he stated.

The EC is currently facing criticism for its management of recent electoral processes.

This includes its handling of the limited voter registration and the disposal and retirement of certain electoral equipment, leading to questions about the commission’s effectiveness.