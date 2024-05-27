Communication officers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region have declared an indefinite strike to demand details of the auction of tipper trucks, front loaders, and graders belonging to the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

Addressing a press conference in Sunyani, the communication officers noted that getting details of the auction of the trucks, front loaders and the grader has been unsuccessful.

Spokesperson for the communicators in the region Abubakari Yakubu said the equipment could have been used to reshape roads in the region and that they will therefore not be returning to the studios anytime soon until they are told who and why the equipment were sold.

“Somewhere last week, before the region woke up, these important trucks have been auctioned out to God knows who and why. It is therefore on the back of the development that we as communication officers in the Bono region, all of us, 12 of us, have decided to pursue this matter and demand answers from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

“Who authorised the auction of the trucks and why? We demand the answer and also, why did authorities park the trucks when the assemblies needed them for reshaping and other activities?

“These are our questions and we shall wait for the answers before we go back to the studios. As communication officers, we will not sit on radio to defend this party until this matter has been resolved. No communicator from the NPP will defend the party in the region until the questions are adequately answered.”

Efforts by Citi News to get details from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council on why the equipment were auctioned have been unsuccessful.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital