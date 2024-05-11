The Election Watch Ghana is requesting the Right to Information (RTI) Commission to clarify exemptions under the RTI Act (989).

The request stems from Education Watch’s recent application to the Electoral Commission (EC) seeking disclosure of the BVR serial numbers, which the commission claims are exempt from the RTI Act.

In a statement issued on May 10, Election Watch said “We request your office to provide clarification on the following: which specific provisions of the RTI Act (989) exempt the BVR serial numbers from disclosure?

“What criteria were used to determine that the requested information falls under the exemptions? Are there any alternative measures or procedures that can be taken to ensure the transparency and accountability of the electoral process, considering the sensitive nature of the requested information?”

“We believe that your prompt response will help resolve this matter and promote a more transparent and credible electoral process. We look forward to hearing from you soon.”

The group added that as the official watchdog for the Election of 2024, it was committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

