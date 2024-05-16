Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor General, has questioned the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) apparent hesitance to investigate a money laundering case allegedly involving Cecilia Dapaah, the former Sanitation Minister.

His concerns follow a petition signed by over 100 individuals urging Parliament to initiate a bipartisan inquiry into EOCO’s handling of the matter.

During an appearance on Eyewitness News on May 16, Mr Domelevo highlighted what he perceives as inconsistency in EOCO’s handling of the situation, emphasising that the allegations of money laundering fall squarely within its jurisdiction.

“Recently, when Prof Stephen Adei made an allegation of corruption and corruption-related issues against the Ministry of Roads and Highways, quickly EOCO went in, investigated and cleared them. Even where their mandate does not go, they are quick to investigate.

“So, this one falls within their mandate and they say they are not going investigate, that keeps us wondering, what is the story behind the story of Madam Cecilia Dapaah,” he stated.

“If you read the document from the OSP, they made it clear that it was a money laundering issue, so it falls outside their mandate, which one can understand. If EOCO investigate and they find that it was outside their mandate we have no problem but they have not told us that and they refuse to investigate the case they are very notorious for investigating cases outside their mandate which keeps us worrying,” he added.

