China has started two days of military exercises around Taiwan as ‘strong punishment’ for the self-ruled island’s ‘separatist acts.’

The drills come three days after the inauguration of President William Lai, who has been called a ‘ dangerous troublemaker’ by Beijing.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing’s control, but the island sees itself as distinct.

Taiwan’s defence ministry has condemned the Chinese drills as “irrational provocations.”

China has repeatedly rehearsed encircling Taiwan with fighter jets and navy ships over the past year.

Taipei reported an uptick in incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace in the run-up to Lai’s inauguration.

