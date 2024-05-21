The 2023-24 Premier League season ended exactly as the three before it; with Manchester City as champions.

City’s win and Arsenal’s ultimately fruitless chase were only a couple of the many big stories that emerged from yet another brilliant football season.

A number of teams, players and managers exceeded expectations while a few stumbled and fell badly on the wayside.

Having had a front seat to all the best action from the just-ended season on Citi FM every single matchday, courtesy of broadcast partners talkSPORT, the Citi Sports team picked out their best, and worst, performers.

PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Benjamin Nketsia – Phil Foden

“All the talk coming into the season was about how City had lost crucial game closers like Mahrez and Gundogan without adequately replacing them. Foden basically said hold my beer and has led Man City with an impressive 17 goals and 8 assists. His young shoulders have carried the heavy expectations of this City side.”

Nathan Quao – Phil Foden

“In a season where Manchester City did not have the looks of a menacing beast, Phil Foden was the player who kept reminding everyone that the Citizens still had the quality that was needed to win another league title. Performances against Manchester United and Aston Villa were exhibitions of his sheer quality and talent.”

Christopher Nimley – Rodri

Gabby Offei – Declan Rice

“He has been incredibly consistent, taken his game to a new level with goals and assists and makes everybody around him better. Rice gave Arsenal the balance they’ve craved for so long and he did not show much weakness. Doing all of that in your first season at a huge club with that price tag hanging over you is quite remarkable.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Phil Foden

“Foden stepped up big time for Man City this season and became a genuine matchwinner.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Declan Rice

“The Arsenal midfielder beats his closest contender Phil Foden of Manchester City by way of meeting and exceeding expectations compared to Foden who should win the Young Player of the Season Award. Rice had to meet expectations of his hefty price tag and replace Thomas Partey’s production and he did both brilliantly. It is a shame that Man City’s Rodri didn’t even make this list though.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Cole Palmer

“I believe there’s no doubt about this choice looking at his numbers especially not starting pre-season with Chelsea. To be second on the list of top scorers in the Premier League speaks volumes of his quality”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Phil Foden

“Foden is my player of the season and the reason is simple, I feel he was the tipping scale for Man City this season. Haaland and KDB were also instrumental for City in terms of getting goals and assists on the board that helped City to this title. However, Foden was consistent in providing magical moments for the champions that got them over the line.”

BEST AND WORST MANAGER

Benjamin Nketsia

Best – Unai Emery

“Qualifying Villa to Europe in half a season was impressive but if anyone had told me they would upstage Spurs, Newcastle, Chelsea and Man United to a Champions League ticket, I’d have thought them slightly deranged but that’s exactly what the Spaniard has achieved.”

Worst – Vincent Kompany

“A young promising manager who is stuck in his ways and prioritizes idealism over pragmatism. He is lucky to have credit in the bank for how dominant his team was in the Championship and owners who believe in him long term but Burnley’s relegation falls squarely on his shoulders because he had a squad very capable of staying up but just would not bend the style of football.”

Nathan Quao

Best – Unai Emery

“No one imagined Aston Villa would finish as one of the four holders of the Champions League tickets but they are here now and it’s all down to Emery’s brilliant construction of the squad and the tactical choices that have elevated the profiles of Ollie Watkins and their abilities.”

Worst – Erik Ten Hag

“The difference between the highs of last season and where the Red Devils have finished is so evident and stark and it’s all down to Ten Hag’s poor handling of the team. Granted, he had to deal with several injuries but a manager at the highest level would look at his resources and craft a corresponding plan. Ten Hag failed to do that and constantly let his team suffer needlessly. Ultimately, his stubbornness is primarily why Man United have endured a very, very poor season.”

Christopher Nimley

Best – Unai Emery

Gabby Offei

Best – Unai Emery

“He overachieved massively and that is because he always overachieves. Emery is meticulous in everything he does and now so were his Villa players. They were fun, organized and efficient and they’re in the Champions League. Emery has worked miracles with a squad of players which were heading for relegation before he arrived 18 months ago.”

Worst – Roberto De Zerbi

“I believe he failed this season given the standard he set last season with Brighton. The Seagulls were a pale shadow of themselves throughout the season and it was very disappointing to see them struggle the entire season.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah

Best – Unai Emery

“Staying on the theme of expectations, Emery met the expectations of matching a fine run post the 2022-2023 January transfer window by qualifying Aston Villa to the UEFA Champions League on top of getting Villa to the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League.”

Worst – Roberto De Zerbi

“Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag definitely qualifies for this throne but even after a fine debut season in England, the Dutchman had serious doubters unlike Brighton and Hove Albion’s head honcho who was ordained the next Pep Guardiola. However, Brighton’s sorry elimination at the hands of AS Roma in the Europa League and not having more wins than Everton and Wolves is quite damning.”

Edwin Kwakofi

Best – Unai Emery

“Transformed Aston Villa into one of the most feared teams this season and sent them to the UCL. Top job”

Worst – Vincent Kompany

“Perhaps the most disappointing of the three Championship returnees. Refused to budge on ideals and Burnley ultimately paid the price”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere

Best – Unai Emery

“He led Aston Villa to Champions League qualification for the first time since three/four teams from England were allowed. He has also led the team to its first major European competition in almost 40 years.”

Worst – Chris Wilder

“The position of Sheffield United in the league explains it all with their points per game. The results he’s churned out in terms of point accumulation with his lads rate him as the 6th worst manager in the league’s history.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi

Best – Unai Emery

“In the grand scheme of things, nobody predicted his Villa side would end up in the last UCL spot. His team also improved upon the previous season’s performance, which is super impressive.”

Worst – Roberto De Zerbi

“Roberto De Zerbi for the standards he set with his Brighton side from last season was a huge disappointment this season. No surprise he and the club decided to part ways. ”

SIGNING OF THE SEASON

Benjamin Nketsia – Declan Rice

“When a defensive midfielder can effortlessly make you forget that he cost 100 million pounds and immediately elevates his team’s title chances, its job done and dusted. But Declan Rice didn’t stop there he gave Arsenal 7 goals and some of those will be the envy of many a striker in the League. Add that to his positional versatility and Arsenal might feel they even ripped West Ham off. “

Nathan Quao – Cole Palmer

“There was some doubt over whether the former Manchester City player would make his mark on the Chelsea team but Palmer stood out very quickly as the one who would drag Chelsea through tough spells of the season and eventually, set them up for European football next season. That’s about 40 million pounds well-spent.”

Christopher Nimley – Declan Rice





Gabby Offei – Cole Palmer

“Rice is probably No. 1 overall and Van de Ven pound-for-pound given the price tags, but consider the incredible way Palmer was able to not just justify but demolish the expectations bar for those saying, “If he’s so promising, why would City let him leave?” It’s wild.

He was the brightest spark in the Chelsea team leading them to a 6th place finish in the league.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Cole Palmer

“Not many expected much from Palmer. No one expected THIS much. A huge reason (maybe the most significant reason) Chelsea finished as high as they did.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Declan Rice

“Declan Rice’s play has been brilliant all season in his first run out with The Gunners and his production matched up against expectation compared to Cole Palmer get him the nod.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Cole Palmer

“Undoubtedly he deserves all the credit. Offensively he has been magnificent, with scored 22 goals with 11 assists, making him my standout Player of the Season candidate.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Declan Rice

“Declan Rice sent Arsenal to another level this season and that’s what a signing of that nature and price tag are supposed to do. “

BIGGEST TRANSFER DISASTER

Benjamin Nketsia – Mason Mount





“He was so insignificant to Man United’s poor season that there were long spells where many a supporter forgot he existed, talk less of playing Premier League football. Ten Hag barely got to parade his 60 million pound midfielder and when he featured he looked like a deer caught in headlights.”

Nathan Quao – Moises Caicedo





“ There was a lot of attention around Caicedo’s move from Brighton to Chelsea especially looking at the amount involved. However, after the noise and buzz died down, Caicedo did not live up to expectations for Chelsea. For large parts of his first season, he looked very unsure of himself and there were times when he tried to do too much and that led to more issues. He will do far better in the coming seasons but the current one just did not work well for him. ”

Christopher Nimley – Mason Mount





Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Mason Mount

“The Red Devils signed the former Chelsea player to replicate what Martin Odegaard does for Arsenal but that experiment failed terribly with Mount battling injuries and poor showings when he was available.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Kalvin Phillips





“For the second-straight year. Philips was West Ham’s one transfer in January and it might have been better if he didn’t contribute anything to their campaign. The fact that he actively screwed them over is almost hilarious.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Mason Mount

“Mount has only made 14 Premier League appearances for Man Utd to date and has been hampered by niggling fitness issues, but his involvement in those games was almost non-existent.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Matheus Nunes

BIGGEST FLOP

Benjamin Nketsia – Kalvin Philips





“A change of scenery was supposed to help Philips rediscover his confidence and essentially his form none of which materialised at West Ham. His sync and rhythm was so bad, West Ham would throw him into games they were faring well in and it would all come crashing down the minute he stepped onto the pitch. A campaign to forget.“

Nathan Quao – Antony





“Most players would naturally progress after their second season in the Premier League but not this player. He looked very bereft of ideas and attacking sharpness. He did not add anything to the Man United team in the league campaign except for the goal scored in the 1-1 home draw with Burnley. He is the walking epitome of Erik Ten Hag’s stubbornness but it was still a mystery to see him starting matches for the Red Devils while the likes of Amad were on the bench when he was far, far more impactful and productive.”

Christopher Nimley – Marcus Rashford





Gabby Offei – Marcus Rashford





“After scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season, this has been an incredible drop off with just 8 goals scored in 40 games this season. Mostly, I just hope Rashford is okay and gets back to his best. He has suffered from poor form, injuries and the general situation at Man United as he’s been criticized heavily online. He has looked a shadow of the player we all know he can be. I hope he returns to his best soon because everyone can appreciate a fit and in-form Rashford is a joy to watch.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Anthony Martial

“Manchester United should have several candidates for this award with Antony as the strongest contender but French striker Martial benefits from being out of sight and out of mind because when he was available, his general play was worse than Antony.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Beto





“Rashford and Casemiro were expected to at least replicate their great form last season but their decline at Man Utd has been astonishing. Beto came to Everton with a reputation which has since tanked.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Antony

“Well, there are a lot of them at Manchester United, but the one who stands out most is winger, Antony. He’s never proven why United splashed huge sums to get his signature.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Marcus Rashford

BEST AND WORST GHANAIAN PLAYER

Benjamin Nketsia

Best – Mohammed Kudus

“From becoming a fan favourite after a big transfer fee, to coining his own signature celebration and scoring a ton of Golazos, the boy from Nima has truly arrived at the big stage.”

Worst – Jordan Ayew

“Logged the most games among Ghanaians in the Premier League but had little to show for it.Lost his place after the arrival of Oliver Glasner.”

Nathan Quao

Best – Mohammed Kudus

“There was no contender. He was exceptional among the Ghanaian contingent and he made a strong impression in his debut Premier League season. Plus, he gave the league a new celebration for fans to enjoy and other players to even copy.”

Worst – Jeffrey Schlupp

“By his high standards, the season did not go too well for Schlupp. Of course, there were moments when he showed his quality like what we saw against Fulham but overall, Schlupp did not shine much among the Ghanaian group.”

Christopher Nimley

Best – Mohammed Kudus

Worst – Jordan Ayew

Gabby Offei

Best – Mohammed Kudus

“The Ghanaian finished the season as the Ghanaian with the most goal contributions – 8 goals & 6 assists – wrapping up the season in style with that beautiful acrobatic against Manchester City against the Etihad Stadium. Kudus has now joined the elite Ghanaian players – joint-most ever by a Ghanaian player in a Premier League campaign, along with Tony Yeboah in 1994/95, Asamoah Gyan in 2010/11, and Andre Ayew in 2015/16.”

Worst – Jeffery Schlupp

“Did not see much of him the entire season, very disappointing on the part of the Ghanaian. Schlupp has been a long servant at Palace and literally disappeared making matters worse under new boss Oliver Glasner.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah

Best – Mohammed Kudus

“Undoubtedly, the former Ajax player has excelled in his first season at West Ham United scoring wonderful goals and magically dribbling his way to becoming a fan favourite. He stands well above every Ghanaian player in the league.”

Worst – Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp

“The Crystal Palace Boys had their moments in the sun but overall, underperformed in the year of transition from Roy Hodgson to Oliver Glasner as the pair lost their starting spots and didn’t exactly excel when called up from the bench.”

Edwin Kwakofi

Best – Mohammed Kudus & Antoine Semenyo

“Kudus was conspicuously magnificent for West Ham. Semenyo, understatedly same for Bournemouth.”

Worst – None

“None of the other Ghanaian players reached the heights of Kudus and Semenyo but were not bad enough to be singled out either.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere

Best – Mohammed Kudus

“Mohammed Kudus took the Premier League by storm after putting on his goalscoring boot at West Ham, with such an iconic goal celebration. By far the best Ghanaian player of the season..”

Worst – Jordan Ayew

“It was clear Roy Hodson was a “daddy” to the black stars winger at Crystal Palace. With the new manager coming in, it simply exposed the player who couldn’t produce any further magic.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi

Best – Mohammed Kudus

Worst – Jeffery Schlupp

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Benjamin Nketsia – Dominic Solanke





“Struggled to find his feet in the league after leaving Liverpool. Despite Bournemouth’s indifferent season, this was the campaign where it all came together for Solnake as he posted an impressive 19 goals and 3 assists.”

Nathan Quao – Kai Havertz





“He may not be underrated because of his profile but he has been outstanding for Arsenal this season. A lot of the talk around the Gunners has been around Odegaard, Raya and Rice but I believe Havertz played his part in getting the Gunners as close to the title as possible.”

Christopher Nimley – Rodri





Gabby Offei – Dominic Solanke





“The Bournemouth striker overcame initial struggles and was one of the best-rounded strikers in the premier league.

It pushed the Cherries to a respectable finish this season and credit must be given to Adoni Iraola for transforming the player.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Bruno Guimaraes

“The Brazilian won’t make the Team of the Season or even the bench of the Team of the Season but his all-round brilliance needs more recognition than it gets.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Martin Odegaard





“He’s going to be left out of best teams, awards lists and his performances will be forgotten by many but he’s the one who made Arsenal, the second-best team in the Premier League last season (the best in my opinion) tick. Deserves more credit.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Lewis Dunk

“Despite the constant rotation of players around him at Brighton, Dunk was that guy who held the team down and together. Was one of the best carriers of the ball as a defender this season.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Brennan Johnson

GAME OF THE SEASON

Benjamin Nketsia – Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City





“An adrenaline-packed encounter from start to finish. It had everything. A Premier League classic.”

Nathan Quao – Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City





“It had everything a big game could boast of. Action, intensity, goals, a tactical battle, chaos, and the unending swings and lead changes. It was a great game all round.”

Christopher Nimley – Liverpool 1-1 Man City





Gabby Offei – Chelsea 4-4 Man City





“There have been some crazy games this season but being at Stamford Bridge for the crazy 4-4 draw between Chelsea and Man City was incredible. That game, in the pouring rain, summed up the chaos of the Premier League. Late drama and, wonderful tempo, both teams just going for it, it was magic.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd





“Ironic considering I think the game at Old Trafford might be the worst game of football I’ve ever watched between two top teams. It had goals and controversy. But I love it most because it was the game in which Cole Palmer stopped being underrated.”

Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

“Practically all games involving Chelsea and big EPL teams were exciting but playing Man United in London had high drama, late goals and controversies to beat Chelsea’s matchups against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Man City 1-1 Chelsea

“This game produced all that football could ask for, proper defensive shaping, threat at goal, intensity, and everyone wrote Chelsea off because it was Manchester City. The game produced 142 dangerous attacks.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Chelsea 4-4 Man City

GOAL OF THE SEASON

Benjamin Nketsia – Kobbie Mainoo vs Wolves





“With Man United needing inspiration against Wolves who would have thought that the rookie defensive midfielder would put on his Ronaldinho cap? The nutmeg, the follow-through, the curler into the bottom corner and ice cold celebration put an exclamation on Kobbie Mainoos breakout season.”

Nathan Quao – Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton





“The season saw some wonderful goals being scored but none was better than Garnacho’s bicycle kick at Goodison Park. It’s almost forgotten now because of the wretched season the Red Devils have had but one cannot decide to ignore such a strike.”

Christopher Nimley – Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton





Yaw Adjei-Mintah – Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton

“The Argentine’s overhead kick goal got Man United the win at Goodison Park and marked the youngster’s peak confidence at the time to execute an acrobatic strike better than Wayne Rooney’s in the Manchester Derby.”

Gabby Offei – Mohammed Kudus vs Man City





“You don’t do that against Manchester City, the courage, time and space to think and strike was beautiful. Beautiful piece of skill.

Right way to market himself on the final day of the premier league. It was awesome to watch.”

Edwin Kwakofi – Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton





“I never knew Alejandro had it in him! The siuuu celebration is iconic but he could have really sealed it with his own thing. That’s what makes a goal like this truly legendary.”

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton

“Garnacho’s overhead kick against Everton. Not even Mudryk’s amazing goal against Arsenal comes close.”

Kelvin Edem Kayi – Kudus Mohammed vs Man City

About Citi Sports

Citi Sports is a subsidiary of Omni Media Company Limited and NoticeBoard Limited, operators of Citi FM and Citi TV respectively.

The brand currently hosts some of the most renowned, resourceful and analytical sports journalists in Ghana, who bring you the biggest shows on TV and Radio including Sports Panorama on Citi FM and Scorecard on Citi TV.

Follow Citi Sports on these platforms for the latest sports content:

Online: citisportsonline.com

On Twitter – Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA)

On Youtube – Citi Sports Ghana

On TikTok – citisportsghana (@CitiSportsGhana)

On Instagram – Citi Sports GH (@citisportsgh)

Follow Citi Sports’ reporters on Twitter

Benjamin Nketsia – (@KojoNketsia) – Head of Sports

Nathan Quao – (@nathan_quao)

Bennard Abeiku Okyere – (@bennardokyere)

Yaw Adjei-Mintah – (@YawMintYM)

Gabby Offei – (@GabbyMilito7)

Edwin Kwakofi – (@EdKwakofi)

Kelvin Edem Kayi – (@KelvinKayi)