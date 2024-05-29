The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has praised the Electoral Commission (EC) for successfully completing the limited voter registration exercise.

This year’s limited voter registration exercise, which began on May 7, 2024, was originally slated to conclude on May 27. However, it was extended by two days and concluded on Wednesday, May 29.

This process was designed to update the voter register in preparation for the forthcoming general elections.

In a conversation with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Albert Arhin, the National Coordinator of CODEO, commended the EC for its effective handling of the registration process.

Despite the initial hurdles encountered by the commission at the onset of the exercise, Arhin acknowledged its successful execution.

“My verdict is that the EC did well. It has done well and why I am saying this is that yes, we had problems at the initial stages, especially with the first two days. We had this problem of some machines not working well and we also had this network problem.

“So, if you remember at a point in time, they said they could go offline and be doing the registration. But I think the EC listened to advice so they were able to cope. And so, after the first two days where we had these problems, the exercise stabilised and it went on smoothly.

