The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has alerted the general public, especially mothers, to remain vigilant about counterfeit and unhygienic diapers on the market.

This warning follows a recent caution from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) concerning the importation of unsanitary baby diapers which led to the destruction of several 40-foot containers of seized diapers found at a recycling plant in Ashaiman.

Addressing the media, the Chief Executive Officer of the CPA, Kofi Kapito, emphasised the severe health risks these substandard diapers pose to children.

“There are companies who intentionally bring in these fake diapers which don’t meet the standard so we are creating awareness to let parents know that the fact that the diaper is cheap doesn’t mean it is of good quality.

“Let us squeeze ourselves if we can because the cost to the parents might be more because they bought a cheap diaper because it may cause some internal illness for your child which will cost you more to treat and I am pleading with the public to be careful.”

He also praised the FDA for their prompt and decisive action in removing these illegal products from the market to ensure consumer safety.

“I am happy that when the Food and Drugs Authority do their post-market inspection, it is able to identify that somebody brought in a product that is not even registered and so let us applaud the Authority.”

