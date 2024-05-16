The Church of Pentecost (CoP) has honoured Nhyira Nana Yaw Mante for emerging as the top performer in Ghana in the Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary (O) Level examinations.

The recognition came during the British Council Partner School Awards 2022.

Mr Mante, a student of the Ghana Christian International High School and a devoted member of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) West Hills, was also declared the star performer in three subjects in the Cambridge GCE O Level examination.

They included Cambridge GCE O Level Biology; Cambridge GCE O Level English Language and Cambridge GCE O Level Physics.

In recognition of his academic excellence, the Church presented Mr Mante with a certificate of honour.

The certificate, signed by the Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye and the General Secretary Samuel Gyau Obuobi, serves as a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital