The plight of aggrieved Menzgold customers struggling to recover their investments remains unresolved, with reports indicating ongoing liquidation of the company’s assets despite legal injunctions.

The latest asset slated for sale is a residential property located at Trassaco Valley Phase 3, House Number 337 at Oleander Avenue.

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, and two of his companies, Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited are facing 39 counts of defrauding by false pretence, inducing members of the public to invest, and money laundering.

In 2023, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice filed fresh charges against NAM1.

In an interview with Citi Business News, convener for the aggrieved Menzgold customers, Fred Forson, emphasised the urgent need for intervention by the Attorney General to safeguard the interests of the affected customers.

“It will be very prudent for the AG to go to the Supreme Court for an order to ensure that no lower court grants leave for any of the frozen assets to be auctioned. We continue to stand by this because at least the frozen assets after the trial could be liquidated to pay off our money.

“Many of our people have died so we expect the president of the republic to respectfully give us the roadmap and ensure that by November 1, the last Menzgold customer is paid.”

