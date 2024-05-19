Customs officers from the Ghana Revenue Authority have intercepted a Burkina Faso-bound cargo truck loaded with fish in Kumasi for illegally discharging its contents at a warehouse.

Customs officers tracking the consignment discovered the diversion and intervened as the fish was being unloaded at the warehouse.

The officers secured the warehouse and impounded the truck, which was relocated to the Customs Yard at Aboabo.

The Ashanti Regional Commander of Customs, Assistant Commissioner Vivian Glover, told Citi News the warehouse has been taken over with the truck conveying the consignment also impounded pending investigations.

“The consignment was meant for Burkina Faso. They normally put a tracking device on it so that they can monitor the movement of the consignment. The route was through Kumasi and we were monitoring but along the line, we realised that the truck was off-route, which means it was no more on the approved route.

“And we detailed officers to the area that the device was prompting us to and lo and behold, when they got there, they saw that the people were discharging the goods into a warehouse.

“Our officers locked the warehouse with a revenue lock, which means Customs have taken control over the consignment and the truck conveying the consignment is also to be detained so the truck has been taken to our yard in Aboabo.”