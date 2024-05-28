The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hailed Godfred Dame as one of Ghana’s most successful Attorney Generals amidst the ongoing “ambulance case.”

At a press conference held on Tuesday, the NPP praised Dame’s exceptional performance and dedication to his role as AG.

The party highlighted his significant contributions to the legal system and his unwavering commitment to justice.

The NPP’s statement comes amidst a heated political climate, with the ambulance case being a significant point of contention.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Frank Davies, the Chairman of the NPP’s Legal Committee, stated that “…Let me again put on record, that in the 4th Republic, the current Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah, Dame, has been one of the most successful both in and out of court. As remarkably noted by the President at the last State of the nation’s Address, he had successfully saved the state over GHS10 trillion and his verve in protecting public resources is shown by his commitment to the prosecution of public officials whose acts resulted in financial loss.”

“This is beside the other several infrastructure and logistics improvements to the office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice including the almost completed Law House.”