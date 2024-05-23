The Dansoman court has granted Hopeson Adorye, a leading figure in the Movement for Change, bail set at GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

The decision followed Adorye’s arrest and subsequent court appearance on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Adorye was arrested after making claims on an Accra-based radio station, which have since gone viral, alleging that dynamites were detonated in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Independent Presidential Candidate and leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, Alan Kyerematen, visited Hopeson Adorye in custody ahead of his appearance in Court.

The former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, described the arrest as politically motivated.

Alan Kyerematen was accompanied by Boniface Abubakari Saddique, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Kofi Kapito, Alhaji Haruna Tafsiru Warlord, Ken Kuranchie, and other members of the Movement for Change.

Speaking after the visit, Buaben Asamoa said the allegations against Hopeson Adorye are false and unfair.

“Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intend to charge him with the publication of false information. So to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backwards at yourself that there is something political at play and it is not fair,” he said.

Hopeson Adorye’s arrest came after an interview he granted Accra FM on May 10 in which he claimed to be part of an orchestration that detonated a dynamite in the Volta Region to intimidate voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pave the way for a New Patriotic Party (NPP) win.

He is alleged to have said, “Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.”