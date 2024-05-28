The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to release documents related to the sale of its shares in four hotels to Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

SSNIT is in the final stages of selling 60% of its shares in the Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, and Labadi Beach Hotel to Rock City Hotel, which is owned by Dr. Acheampong.

Stakeholders have raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the transaction with MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, petitioning CHRAJ to probe the deal.

However, Afenyo-Markin has called on SSNIT to provide a detailed explanation of the deal to the public.

“Let me make this appeal to SSNIT, SSNIT must come out, make the documents available, and speak to it. I mean, they cannot be dodgy. This is not a political matter. I cannot come and speak to it politically, condemn it, or commend it.

“SSNIT must come out, and even not only this decision, [it must] look at all their investments that are failing and explain them to the public.

“I am sure that TUC and other labour unions will understand if these things are explained and they will take away Bryan Acheampong as a person and understand that, let’s not look at the form but at the substance.”

