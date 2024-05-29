The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has donated motorbikes and streetlights to the Security Department of the University of Ghana, Legon

The donation was made personally by Mr. Dumelo on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

In a post on X on Wednesday, May 29, John Dumelo expressed hope that this contribution would help combat incidents of phone snatching and petty thefts on both the Legon and UPSA campuses.

“Yesterday I presented 2 brand new Motorcycles and streetlights to the security department of the University of Ghana.” The actor cum Politician said.

“I hope this kind gesture will aid them to combat incidents of phone snatching and petty thefts on Legon and Upsa Campuses. The Students need to be protected.” He added