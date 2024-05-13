Residents of Dunkwa on Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality are worried over the bad state of the Dunkwa bridge that connects Dunkwa to adjoining regions like Ashanti, Western and part of the Central Region.

Residents say the usage of the bridge by huge mining trucks has further weakened its foundation and fears it may soon collapse if urgent attention is not given to it.

It is one of the busiest and major bridges in the Upper Denkyira East enclave since the area is a major mining area which sees huge mining trucks access the bridge.

Road users and residents observe that the bridge often shakes when vehicle ply it.

The situation gets worse when huge trucks carrying timber and mining equipments ply it as its shakes the very foundations of the bridge.

They want government to consider expansion works on the stretch since over time it has become difficult for huge trucks to ply them as a result of its small stature.

Citi News also observed the encroachment of the Dunkwa On Offin river by galamseyers who use huge machines shaking the very foundation of the bridge.

Residents have questioned the structural integrity of the bridge and fear that if it is not attended to it may collapse and eventually disconnect residents from the adjoining regions

The Municipal Chief Executive for Upper Denkyira East Ebenezer Appiah Forson said efforts have been made to contact the maintenance department of the Ghana Highway Authority to possibly consider a new bridge as a alternative.