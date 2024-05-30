The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its intention to engage telecommunication giant MTN Ghana on how to best resolve the network challenges that fraught the limited voter registration exercise to not encounter them in the upcoming December 7 polls.

EC’s decision was reached after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting convened at its headquarters on Wednesday, May 29.

The decision was made public by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah in a social media post.

“The EC assured that their IT Team together with the network provider (MTN) will appear before IPAC at the next meeting to delve deeper into this serious recurring “network failure” mishap to prevent same on December 07, 2024, Dr. Omane Boamah wrote on his Facebook wall.

The limited voter registration which began on May 7 was largely marred by network challenges on the first two days where eligible applicants faced problems having their biometrics and photos uploaded after going through the process.

Dr. Omane Boamah also disclosed that EC assured IPAC that it would engage its legal team to provide information on the missing biometric equipment.

“On the stolen biometric equipment at the headquarters of the EC under CCTV surveillance, the EC committed to engaging their lawyers to aid them answer the aspects of the 35 questions I posed at IPAC that will not prejudice the outcome of the criminal case in court. We also emphasised the need for a parliamentary inquiry.”

