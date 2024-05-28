Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has denied any form of reckless spending by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to him, the NPP government has used funds judiciously to establish projects that would benefit the country in the long run.

The Vice President said he plans to run a government with 50 ministers to help cut down expenditure to save the public purse.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra on Monday, May 27, the NPP flagbearer urged that government expenditure must be reduced by between 3 and 5 percent.

“The networking of the hospitals—you know, Ghana.gov—all of these things have been spearheaded. So the government is not uploading and spending upfront. And I want us to apply this model.

“My view, as I have stated, is that let us bring down government expenditure between 3 to 5 percent. I believe that I can run a government with 50 ministers rather than what we are doing today.”

