The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate arrest of the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko.

The call comes after the lawmaker was captured on camera giving out what appears to be money to two Electoral Commission officials during the Ejisu by-election on Tuesday.

The Electoral Commission has disclosed that its preliminary investigations have revealed that the money given to the staff by the MP was meant for lunch.

However, in an interview with Citi News, Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Mustapha Gbande, expressed his utmost surprise that the legislator continues to walk freely.

“We are calling on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest the suspected bribe giver who is a member of parliament. It is quite shameful that a lawmaker will be bribing a public official who is performing his or her duty and up to date, he is walking. We cannot apply the law selectively, depending on the individual involved. Whether you are the president, face the law.

“A poor electoral commission officer, who accepts bribe because the economy is very difficult and she’s broke, accepts bribe, and we are punishing her and leaving the corrupt or the suspected criminal who is giving bribe. A lawmaker of Kwadaso.”

