The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed allegations of bribery involving the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Dr Kingsley Nyarko and two temporary staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) during the Ejisu by-election.

The EC removed the two temporary staff following the emergence of a video allegedly showing them accepting what appears to be a bribe from the MP.

The widely circulated video shows Dr Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table in front of the EC officials during the Ejisu by-election.

Jumping to the defence of the MP in an interview with Citi News’ Adwoa Tenkorama, Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, argued that the gift given to the two EC officials was out of generosity by the MP.

“I don’t think that it is a crime if someone gives money to EC officials to buy lunch. I don’t see anything wrong with that. I don’t know how it will affect the conduct of the election. I don’t think it may influence or affect the outcome of the results. Political parties have done that over the years.”

The election was held following the death of the Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

The EC has subsequently reported the case to the police.

