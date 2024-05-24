Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan and a member of the Movement for Change (M4C), has highlighted the significance of Hopeson Adorye’s recent arrest.

According to Mr. Asamoa, this development underscores the M4C’s growing influence and its emergence as a perceived threat to certain individuals.

Earlier, Mr Asamoa had asserted that Hopeson Adorye’s arrest was politically motivated, emphasising the importance of understanding the context surrounding the situation.

Hopeson Adorye, a prominent figure within the Movement for Change, faced police detention due to his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

His statement, made during a radio interview in Accra, quickly gained attention and went viral.

In an exclusive interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Thursday, Mr Asamoa demonstrates how far the movement has come.

He stated, “This incident demonstrates how far we’ve come. When you begin to be persecuted, then you realise that you are a threat. The butterfly is seriously flying…We are making headway.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x