The campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to adopt a house-to-house campaign strategy ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This commitment comes after Dr Bawumia visited the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, where he interacted with market women and residents.

Dr Bawumia’s visit followed a two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, during which he outlined several plans to transform the nation if elected into power.

The campaign team’s itinerary includes travelling from the Eastern Region to the Western Region, where the Vice President will participate in the commissioning of the Appiatse resettlement project.

However, the team decided to make a stop in the Greater Accra Region, specifically in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, to engage with constituents. Upon arrival at the Atomic Goil filling station, the travelling team was greeted by enthusiastic supporters.

They then proceeded to the Dome market, where Dr Bawumia interacted with traders and visited some communities within Taifa.

Sammi Awuku, a member of the Bawumia campaign team, shared that the purpose of these engagements is to share Dr Bawumia’s message of hope and a brighter future for Ghana beyond 2024.

Mr Awuku stated that the tour has been inspiring, as people remain confident in the NPP’s ability to manage both global and local challenges and improve their living conditions.

“This is happening and also to share his message of hope and a brighter future for the Ghanaian people beyond 2024. The tour has been awesome.

“Well in spite of even the challenges we are facing globally and locally, people are still confident that the NPP are better managers of the situation and the economy and they’re very confident that a Bawumia government will also improve their living conditions and more or less further the course of young people in the country.”

———————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital