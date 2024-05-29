The National Security Ministry has set out to sensitize Ghanaians about the need to stay vigilant at all times and report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

The move will help to improve the security situation of the country especially as the country draws closer to the electioneering period,

The national security ministry visited Tamale as part of the “See Something, Say Something” campaign.

The team who are on a working visit to the northern region after touring 10 other regions are campaigning against activities of terrorism and violent extremism, as Ghana’s neighbouring countries suffer from similar incidents.

Coordinator for the “See Something, Say Something” Campaign, Akosua Dankwa Ntim Sekyere, in an interview with Citi News explained that the stakeholder engagement is to reawaken Ghanaians about the need to stay vigilant as we get an influx of refugees coming into the country daily.

On his part, the Paramount Chief of Karaga Traditional area, Naa Bakpem Kar’Naa Abdulai Nantogma, urged the national security ministry to do all it can to “silence the gun” emphasising it will help prevent trouble from erupting.

He disclosed the ability of the Karaga Traditional area alone to plunge the whole country into chaos.

The DCE for Saboba, Bingrini George, who spoke to Citi News, described the team’s visit as timely, revealing that DISSEC has been working in the border communities on the need to stay vigilant.

He used the opportunity to urge the people of Saboba to support the campaign to help keep Mother Ghana Safe.

–—

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital