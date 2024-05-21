The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, has urged politicians to stop preparing the minds of the youth for violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He expressed worry about the numerous acts of violence recorded in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the pockets of violence give credence to fears and anxiety for the upcoming December polls.

The recent spate of violent incidents in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise has been a worry for stakeholders, who assert that the violence signals risks for the 2024 general elections.

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu has, however, questioned the possibility of peaceful polls. He therefore urged politicians to avoid preparing the minds of the youth for violence.

Speaking at a press briefing by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) announcing the commencement of work for its Inter-Party Dialogue Committees, he called on the youth to stay vigilant and not allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause trouble.

“I speak to the youth of our country. No politician is worth the blood of another. This year, let no blood spill on our land because of politics. Politicians, make sure you avoid preparing the minds of our young people for violence. The recent voter registration gives credence to our fear and anxiety of possible violence in December.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Very Rev. Father Clement Kwasi Adjei, also urged the media not to entertain any politician or political party drawing religion into politics, as it is dangerous.

“I am begging you the media, not to entertain any politician or any party that draws religion into politics. It is very dangerous. If a pastor can convince someone to go after his mother, then we know how powerful religion is.

“If you misuse religion, it becomes opium. Don’t allow anybody to use your platform to draw religion into politics.”.

