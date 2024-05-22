The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has confidently declared that with hard work and unity, the NPP shall win the Jomoro seat once more in the 2024 general elections.

Nana B is touring the Western Region to monitor the ongoing limited registration exercise. With the Western Regional Chairman, Mr. Ndede Sia and the Regional Organiser, Mr. Yaw Amoabeng, Nana B had very fruitful interactions with the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro, MCE, and Constituency Executives.

The cohesion among the leadership of the party in Jomoro was a strong indication of their readiness to win the seat for the NPP in the forthcoming elections.

Nana B urged the party’s leadership, members, and stakeholders to maintain a united front and ensure that Jomoro is counted among the NPP’s seats after the 2024 elections.

The team, after the fruitful interactions, engaged some constituents and also visited the limited registration centre in Half-Assini.

From Jomoro Nana B visited some registration centres in the Ahanta West, Sekondi, Effia, Kwesimintim, and Essikado-Ketan constituencies to monitor the ongoing limited registration exercise.

