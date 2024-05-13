The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the public to be vigilant to safeguard the democratic process as the country prepares for the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.



Speaking at the climax of his 25-anniversary of enstollment as the 16th occupant of the Golden stool, on Sunday, May 12, the Asantehene, emphasised the importance of maintaining a stable environment that enables citizens to make informed decisions for the good of the country.

“This year is another election year. Our political leaders are already on a campaign trail and intend many months of combating campaigning ahead. After all our past experiences, we should make sure that our democracy is saved.

“Nonetheless, we need to know that we cannot take things for granted. We must be alert to avoid anything that will derail the electoral process.

“People need the right environment where they can make informed choices in the interest of the nation,” he stated.

