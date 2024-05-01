Aflao, a border town between Ghana and Togo, has experienced a significant decline in business activities due to the temporary closure of the Ghana-Togo border.

The closure is part of the security arrangements for legislative and regional elections in Togo.

However, many residents of Aflao were unaware of the border’s closure, as the information was mainly disseminated through Togolese government’s social media platforms.

Local traders and business owners have expressed their concerns about the impact of the border closure on their livelihoods.

A trader in Aflao mentioned that they were unaware of the elections in Togo and questioned how they could continue to provide for themselves during this time.

“I’m a trader here. I don’t even know the border has been closed. I didn’t hear of the elections in Togo, I was even going to trade. How then can we feed ourselves? Will they open it tomorrow? Well, then I’ll just see if I can sell something before leaving.”

Joshua Attipoe, a Lorry Terminal Porter, explained that the closure has affected their work, as the market women who buy products in Togo and the Togolese people who transport goods to Kumasi are not present.

The Aflao Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, ACI Fredrick Duodu, confirmed the reason for the border closure and its adverse effect on economic activities in the area.

He noted that the usually bustling town is now quiet, with significantly reduced business transactions.

The border closure is expected to continue until the elections are completed.