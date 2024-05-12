The final funeral rites for the late Gospel legend, KODA will be held on June 5, 2024, at the Kingsway International Christian Centre [KICC] located at Spintex Road in Accra.

The date for the funeral was announced at the One-Week observance of late gospel legend which was held in Takoradi.

The event held on Friday, May 10, drew a crowd of mourners, including fellow Ghanaian music icons like Pastor Joe Beecham and Uncle Atowho came to pay their respects to the late singer.

Augustine Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, better known as KODA died on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The late gospel singer produced numerous monster hit songs including ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso’.