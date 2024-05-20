FirstBank Ghana has been honoured with the prestigious “Bank of the Year” award at the 7th edition of the Ghana West African Business Excellence Awards, held on 10th May 2024 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

This respected honour underscores FirstBank Ghana’s commitment to excellence and its significant contributions to the banking industry in Ghana and across the West African region.

The Ghana West African Business Excellence Awards celebrate organisations and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership in various sectors, including banking, finance, agriculture, technology, and entrepreneurship. The awards aim to recognise and celebrate excellence, inspire innovation, and promote economic growth and development across the West African sub-region.

FirstBank Ghana’s recognition as Bank of the Year is a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional financial services and solutions to its customers. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and social responsibility, FirstBank Ghana has consistently set the benchmark for excellence in the banking industry.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of FirstBank Ghana, said, “To have been chosen Bank of the Year makes us feel humbled and honoured. This award is a testament to our team’s collective expertise, diligence, and hard work. It also demonstrates our steadfast dedication to providing our esteemed customers with outstanding service and cutting-edge solutions. My sincere gratitude goes to all our stakeholders, employees, and clients for their ongoing support and faith in FirstBank Ghana. Together, we will keep pushing for development and excellence while remaining true to our goal of bringing about positive change, promoting sustainable growth, and having a significant impact on Ghana’s banking sector. These honours inspire us to continue lifting the bar and providing excellent value to all our stakeholders.”

The Bank’s award was presented by Mark Badu Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), and was received by Charlotte Aba Eghan, Head, Domestic Operations, Theresa Frempong, Osu Branch Manager, and Enoch Vanderpuye, Country Team Lead, Marketing and Corporate Communications.

The Managing Director of FirstBank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante was last year awarded the “CEO of the Year”, Banking and Finance category during the 6th edition of the Ghana West African Business Awards.

About FirstBank

First Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. The FirstBank brand is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. First Bank of Nigeria is the parent of FirstBank UK, FirstBank DRC, FirstBank Guinea, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FBNBank Senegal and FirstBank Ghana.