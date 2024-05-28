Four staff members of the Somé Senior High School in the Ketu South Municipality have been remanded into police custody by the Circuit Court at Tokor.

The four pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing levelled against them. The Assistant Headmistress in charge of academics, the Bursar, the Matron, and the storekeeper were arraigned for their alleged involvement in stealing food items meant for students, on Monday, May 27.

The Ghana Education Service has since interdicted the Bursar, the storekeeper, and the Matron and has constituted a committee to investigate the matter within two weeks.

The officials, Richard Ametorxe (Bursar), Yorm Dzikumu (Matron), and Alex Obuadi (Storekeeper), have been suspended with immediate effect by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The investigation was sparked by a search conducted by some alumni and the assembly member on the evening of Friday, May 24, as the bursar and matron were leaving the school.

The search uncovered food items, including tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among other items found in the Matron’s possession.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital