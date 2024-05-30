Motorists and commuters using the Ofankor-Nsawam road are at their wit’s end due to daily traffic jams caused by ongoing construction works and the deplorable state of the road.

The gridlock has resulted in extended travel times, disrupting daily routines and livelihoods.

In an interview with Citi News, drivers lamented the challenges of the road, emphasising the health implications due to the dust and traffic congestion.

One driver expressed his frustration, saying, “We have a big problem here. Although the road is under construction, it’s taking too long to complete. The government and engineers have not helped the residents.

“We frequently visit the hospital due to the dust on the road. The traffic is also terrible because the road under construction is too small, affecting vehicles.”

The drivers also urged the government to monitor the project’s progress after awarded to contractors.

Commuters are calling on authorities to expedite the completion of the construction and improve the road’s condition.