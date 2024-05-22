President Akufo-Addo has released the complete KPMG report concerning the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The release follows public calls for transparency and accountability regarding the contract’s details and execution.

Click here to read the full Report on the Audit of the Revenue Assurance Contracts Transactions between GRA and SML

The KPMG report, which was commissioned to scrutinise the terms and implications of the agreement, provides an in-depth analysis of the partnership aimed at enhancing revenue collection in Ghana.

The contract with SML was intended to leverage advanced technological solutions to streamline tax collection processes, reduce leakages, and increase overall efficiency in the operations of GRA.